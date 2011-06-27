Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,154
|$8,986
|$10,916
|Clean
|$6,888
|$8,657
|$10,492
|Average
|$6,355
|$7,999
|$9,644
|Rough
|$5,821
|$7,341
|$8,796
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,661
|$7,281
|$8,983
|Clean
|$5,450
|$7,015
|$8,634
|Average
|$5,028
|$6,481
|$7,936
|Rough
|$4,606
|$5,948
|$7,238
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,356
|$8,057
|$9,845
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,762
|$9,463
|Average
|$5,646
|$7,172
|$8,698
|Rough
|$5,172
|$6,582
|$7,933
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,922
|$12,328
|$14,867
|Clean
|$9,553
|$11,876
|$14,289
|Average
|$8,813
|$10,974
|$13,134
|Rough
|$8,074
|$10,071
|$11,979
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,774
|$7,436
|$9,180
|Clean
|$5,559
|$7,163
|$8,823
|Average
|$5,128
|$6,619
|$8,110
|Rough
|$4,698
|$6,074
|$7,397
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,271
|$9,123
|$11,074
|Clean
|$7,000
|$8,788
|$10,643
|Average
|$6,458
|$8,120
|$9,783
|Rough
|$5,916
|$7,452
|$8,922
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$7,964
|$9,741
|Clean
|$6,041
|$7,672
|$9,362
|Average
|$5,574
|$7,089
|$8,605
|Rough
|$5,106
|$6,506
|$7,848