2016 Ford Fiesta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,154$8,986$10,916
Clean$6,888$8,657$10,492
Average$6,355$7,999$9,644
Rough$5,821$7,341$8,796
2016 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,661$7,281$8,983
Clean$5,450$7,015$8,634
Average$5,028$6,481$7,936
Rough$4,606$5,948$7,238
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,356$8,057$9,845
Clean$6,120$7,762$9,463
Average$5,646$7,172$8,698
Rough$5,172$6,582$7,933
2016 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,922$12,328$14,867
Clean$9,553$11,876$14,289
Average$8,813$10,974$13,134
Rough$8,074$10,071$11,979
2016 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,774$7,436$9,180
Clean$5,559$7,163$8,823
Average$5,128$6,619$8,110
Rough$4,698$6,074$7,397
2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,271$9,123$11,074
Clean$7,000$8,788$10,643
Average$6,458$8,120$9,783
Rough$5,916$7,452$8,922
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,275$7,964$9,741
Clean$6,041$7,672$9,362
Average$5,574$7,089$8,605
Rough$5,106$6,506$7,848
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Fiesta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,015 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford Fiesta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford Fiesta and see how it feels. Learn more
