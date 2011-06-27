Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,895
|$3,222
|$3,400
|Clean
|$2,625
|$2,923
|$3,084
|Average
|$2,086
|$2,324
|$2,452
|Rough
|$1,547
|$1,726
|$1,821
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,051
|$3,518
|Clean
|$1,984
|$2,768
|$3,191
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,201
|$2,538
|Rough
|$1,169
|$1,634
|$1,884
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,462
|$3,573
|$4,173
|Clean
|$2,232
|$3,241
|$3,785
|Average
|$1,774
|$2,577
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,913
|$2,235
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$3,623
|$4,117
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,287
|$3,735
|Average
|$1,952
|$2,614
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,448
|$1,941
|$2,205
Estimated values
2004 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,566
|$5,369
|$6,342
|Clean
|$3,234
|$4,870
|$5,753
|Average
|$2,570
|$3,873
|$4,575
|Rough
|$1,906
|$2,876
|$3,397