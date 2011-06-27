  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2001 GMC Sonoma
  5. Appraisal value

2001 GMC Sonoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,104$2,511
Clean$1,215$1,891$2,257
Average$942$1,465$1,747
Rough$670$1,040$1,238
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,118$2,913$3,344
Clean$1,905$2,618$3,005
Average$1,477$2,029$2,327
Rough$1,050$1,440$1,649
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$2,499$2,922
Clean$1,547$2,247$2,626
Average$1,200$1,741$2,033
Rough$853$1,236$1,441
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,029$3,104$3,686
Clean$1,824$2,790$3,312
Average$1,415$2,162$2,565
Rough$1,005$1,535$1,818
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,535$3,092
Clean$1,354$2,279$2,778
Average$1,050$1,766$2,151
Rough$746$1,253$1,525
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,018$3,114$3,708
Clean$1,814$2,799$3,332
Average$1,407$2,169$2,581
Rough$1,000$1,540$1,829
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,419$2,225$2,663
Clean$1,276$2,000$2,393
Average$990$1,550$1,853
Rough$703$1,100$1,313
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,081$2,491
Clean$1,193$1,871$2,238
Average$925$1,450$1,733
Rough$657$1,029$1,228
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,233$2,681
Clean$1,266$2,007$2,409
Average$982$1,556$1,866
Rough$698$1,104$1,322
Sell my 2001 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,891 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 GMC Sonoma ranges from $670 to $2,511, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.