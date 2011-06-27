Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,104
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,891
|$2,257
|Average
|$942
|$1,465
|$1,747
|Rough
|$670
|$1,040
|$1,238
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$2,913
|$3,344
|Clean
|$1,905
|$2,618
|$3,005
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,029
|$2,327
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,440
|$1,649
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,499
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,247
|$2,626
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,741
|$2,033
|Rough
|$853
|$1,236
|$1,441
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$3,104
|$3,686
|Clean
|$1,824
|$2,790
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,415
|$2,162
|$2,565
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,535
|$1,818
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Extended Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,535
|$3,092
|Clean
|$1,354
|$2,279
|$2,778
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,766
|$2,151
|Rough
|$746
|$1,253
|$1,525
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,018
|$3,114
|$3,708
|Clean
|$1,814
|$2,799
|$3,332
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,169
|$2,581
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,540
|$1,829
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,225
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,000
|$2,393
|Average
|$990
|$1,550
|$1,853
|Rough
|$703
|$1,100
|$1,313
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,081
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,871
|$2,238
|Average
|$925
|$1,450
|$1,733
|Rough
|$657
|$1,029
|$1,228
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,233
|$2,681
|Clean
|$1,266
|$2,007
|$2,409
|Average
|$982
|$1,556
|$1,866
|Rough
|$698
|$1,104
|$1,322