Estimated values
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,769
|$13,372
|$15,393
|Clean
|$8,629
|$11,826
|$13,600
|Average
|$6,350
|$8,732
|$10,016
|Rough
|$4,070
|$5,638
|$6,431
Estimated values
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,424
|$12,902
|$14,850
|Clean
|$8,325
|$11,409
|$13,121
|Average
|$6,126
|$8,425
|$9,663
|Rough
|$3,927
|$5,440
|$6,204
Estimated values
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,609
|$11,834
|$14,179
|Clean
|$6,721
|$10,465
|$12,528
|Average
|$4,946
|$7,727
|$9,226
|Rough
|$3,171
|$4,990
|$5,924
Estimated values
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,535
|$13,052
|$15,024
|Clean
|$8,422
|$11,542
|$13,274
|Average
|$6,198
|$8,523
|$9,776
|Rough
|$3,973
|$5,503
|$6,277