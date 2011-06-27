Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,795
|$3,679
|$4,693
|Clean
|$1,580
|$3,243
|$4,139
|Average
|$1,149
|$2,371
|$3,029
|Rough
|$718
|$1,499
|$1,920
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$2,753
|$3,369
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,427
|$2,971
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,774
|$2,175
|Rough
|$644
|$1,122
|$1,378
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,686
|$3,348
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,368
|$2,952
|Average
|$933
|$1,731
|$2,161
|Rough
|$583
|$1,095
|$1,370
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,612
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,303
|$2,853
|Average
|$933
|$1,684
|$2,089
|Rough
|$583
|$1,064
|$1,324
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,236
|$2,714
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,971
|$2,393
|Average
|$865
|$1,441
|$1,752
|Rough
|$540
|$911
|$1,110
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,648
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,231
|$2,334
|$2,930
|Average
|$895
|$1,707
|$2,145
|Rough
|$559
|$1,079
|$1,360
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,494
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,203
|$2,199
|$2,736
|Average
|$874
|$1,607
|$2,003
|Rough
|$546
|$1,016
|$1,269
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$3,028
|$3,738
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,669
|$3,296
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,951
|$2,413
|Rough
|$685
|$1,234
|$1,529