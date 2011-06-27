Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,001
|$16,905
|$19,034
|Clean
|$14,574
|$16,435
|$18,471
|Average
|$13,719
|$15,494
|$17,344
|Rough
|$12,863
|$14,553
|$16,217
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,645
|$19,532
|$21,664
|Clean
|$17,142
|$18,989
|$21,023
|Average
|$16,136
|$17,902
|$19,741
|Rough
|$15,130
|$16,815
|$18,458