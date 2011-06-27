Used 1997 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
F250 4X4 SC HD LB DIESEL
Great truck. I've had a lot of trucks in my business, many Fords. My experience has always been a big truck with a little engine and lots of gears. Poor power to weight and constant shifting. The Navistar DIT diesel is definetly the way to go with a truck. When the turbo spools up, there's no catching it. It'll pull a house off the foundation and gets good mileage (for a truck) as well. There are plenty of chatrooms for Q & A on this setup if you have a problem, and the guys will give you lots of responses to keep it going.
the ford that could
i have had my ford for about 8 months and i have been shocked over and over i have hauled over 15,000 with a trailer. the most impresive was the 5100 hundred of scrap medal shavings just in the bed, no trailer. i love my truck, the only thing is i get lousy gas milege...
One of the best Trucks EVER!
After driving this truck for snow plowing, pulling a 30 foot boat, and as a daily driver I have come to one conclusion, that this truck can perform at anytime you want. This is a great truck for doing anything.
F-250 4wd HD 7.5L
We bought this truck from a drilling company after it had 155,000 miles on it. Its a tank. The drilling company obviously did not take it easy on it and we have had minimal problems with it. The head gasket blew on it and some minor brake issues. With the 7.5L 460 and a 5 spd it has alot of power. The fuel milage is not the best because of the large v8. The truck is very solid and reliable. Suspension is very strong for hauling and towing. Lots of power and braking control with large trailers.
Ford f250 long box, with 351.
Well after 20 years of owning this truck, I have finally decided to upgrade. This has been a fantastic vehicle. Granted it isn't a daily driver. In fact we use it when we need it. It has 98,000 miles. Ask we have ever done to it is spark plugs and oil changes. It doesn't even need brakes. The only reason I got a newer one. I'm getting older and need a automatic. Plus we have no need for the heavy duty amy more.
