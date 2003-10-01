Used 1997 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    254,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    83,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,973

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    136,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    80,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250
    used

    1996 Ford F-250

    62,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,421

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT
    used

    1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT

    74,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

    Details
  • 1995 Ford F-250
    used

    1995 Ford F-250

    202,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1992 Ford F-250
    used

    1992 Ford F-250

    119,432 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details

F250 4X4 SC HD LB DIESEL
phasers,01/10/2003
Great truck. I've had a lot of trucks in my business, many Fords. My experience has always been a big truck with a little engine and lots of gears. Poor power to weight and constant shifting. The Navistar DIT diesel is definetly the way to go with a truck. When the turbo spools up, there's no catching it. It'll pull a house off the foundation and gets good mileage (for a truck) as well. There are plenty of chatrooms for Q & A on this setup if you have a problem, and the guys will give you lots of responses to keep it going.
