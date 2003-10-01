Used 1997 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me
- 254,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 83,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,973
- 136,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
- 80,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- used
1996 Ford F-25062,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,421
- 74,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850
- used
1995 Ford F-250202,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- used
1992 Ford F-250119,432 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250
Overall Consumer Rating4.816 Reviews
phasers,01/10/2003
Great truck. I've had a lot of trucks in my business, many Fords. My experience has always been a big truck with a little engine and lots of gears. Poor power to weight and constant shifting. The Navistar DIT diesel is definetly the way to go with a truck. When the turbo spools up, there's no catching it. It'll pull a house off the foundation and gets good mileage (for a truck) as well. There are plenty of chatrooms for Q & A on this setup if you have a problem, and the guys will give you lots of responses to keep it going.
