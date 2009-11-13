Used 1990 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me

  • 1992 Ford F-250
    used

    1992 Ford F-250

    119,432 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1995 Ford F-250
    used

    1995 Ford F-250

    202,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250
    used

    1996 Ford F-250

    62,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,421

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT
    used

    1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT

    74,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    254,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    83,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,973

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    136,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    80,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

TUFF OLD SCHOOL F250 RIG
dleddingpaulinapeak,11/13/2009
I bought this truck to pull my large pontoon boat in the summer, snowmobiles in the winter and the like. at 136,000 it gets it done without so much as a grunt. lots of power and suspension to handle everything I've thrown at it. at the cost of a new F250, I think you'd be a fool to buy new when you can drive a classic, awesome truck like this one. I bought this truck from the original owner who took cae of it and babied like I do. it hasn't had a teenager mud bog the hell out of it - this probably has a lot to do with it being such a good driver to date. with the 460 V8, it is with out a doubt, a gas junkie, I average 11mpg, ouch.
