Used 1990 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1992 Ford F-250119,432 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- used
1995 Ford F-250202,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- used
1996 Ford F-25062,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,421
- 74,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850
- 254,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 83,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,973
- 136,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
- 80,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.65 Reviews
Report abuse
dleddingpaulinapeak,11/13/2009
I bought this truck to pull my large pontoon boat in the summer, snowmobiles in the winter and the like. at 136,000 it gets it done without so much as a grunt. lots of power and suspension to handle everything I've thrown at it. at the cost of a new F250, I think you'd be a fool to buy new when you can drive a classic, awesome truck like this one. I bought this truck from the original owner who took cae of it and babied like I do. it hasn't had a teenager mud bog the hell out of it - this probably has a lot to do with it being such a good driver to date. with the 460 V8, it is with out a doubt, a gas junkie, I average 11mpg, ouch.