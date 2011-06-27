  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(14%)4(28%)3(28%)2(30%)1(0%)
3.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Brakes drags

BK, 05/17/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good truck, gas mileage terrible!!!! Having trouble with right front brake dragging (rim gets coal black in 1000 miles), 2 dealers both refusing to make repairs "can't get paid from Ford, because it'snot bad enough). Ford's 800# customer service is very bad,they just want to get you off the phone. I guess I'll have to pay for repair myself despite the warranty. I will never buy another Ford!

Report Abuse

White Elephant

caddgeek, 12/05/2008
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Driveability - abysmally dangerous. The engine decelerates at irregular, random rates making shifting incredibly challenging. Shifts on flat road may take up to 5 seconds to complete (on uphill grades, they might only be done by slipping the clutch). Truck will accelerate by itself to over 2500RPM even in gear. Engine braking is negligible and may turn into acceleration. Dealer says this is normal. The shifter Low/Reverse lockout works sporadically. The fuel tank sloshes when over half-full (sounds like a loose baffle). Truck is taller than the 6'8" specs so wont fit in most garages. Fuel hog despite advanced technology. Engine vibrates. Roof drains into open door or window, onto switches!

Report Abuse

Better off with a Chevy

Chuck, 01/24/2009
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

The truck rides rough. You feel every bump in the road and on the tracks. The truck will lag at acceleration. If you try to pass a slow moving vehicle or enter the highway, the truck's RPMs will lug and you have to pull over so you don't cause an accident. The truck's steering wheel doesn't move up or down to make the cluster visible. The seat is a simple bench seat, so if you have to move the seat forward or backwards you the passenger isn't comfortable. Gas mileage isn't up to par. I maybe getting 12-13MPG at best. If you need a new truck buy a Chevy.

Report Abuse

08 F-250

nothwoods, 12/20/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought it for a work truck, it has a fisher plow, and it's absolutely the best truck I've ever had. My only complaint is the cheap plastic strip at the top of the tailgate which I've broken twice in under a year, loading bikes and sleds. otherwise I think ford got it right this time!

Report Abuse

Nice Truck

Ryan, 10/19/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The company assigned this vehicle to me - bare bones XL Long Box 4x4 with the Powerstroke. I put the first 5000 miles on it and must say overall I love it! I ranked the interior lower because it's an XL with the plastic seats and zero options. I'd love a Lariat. The Powerstroke feels like it can tow a house and it is quick when it needs to be (after slight turbo lag). The suspension is set up to be loaded with 2000 lbs, so at freeway speed unloaded, it is "bouncy". I have climbed rocky slopes with a 6000lb trailer hooked up without even needing 4x4. This truck is a beast! Visibility is great for such a large truck. You're going to have to pay for the big rig in gas though...

Report Abuse
