Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

96 Chevy 1500 to an 02 F250 4D 4X4 Crew Danny in Fla , 01/20/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 5.4l gas gets me 10 mpg and it was sort of itching my hide but gas has come way down. The good thing is even if I am hauling 4k trailer load behind me, I still get 10 mpg. Don't know why. I know this truck does not feel like I am hauling anything, and the 4X4 feature got me unstuck two times at the city dump when it was storming both times. My Chevy 1500 gets about 22 mpg but I drive my F250 and the Chevy sits there. Maybe I will give it to my 16 year old son. The F250 is a power house getting on the interstate or highway. I have no problem getting up to 65, even pulling a 4k load. This is with a 5.4 gas engine. Report Abuse

My 02 f250 5.4 Super Duty automatic/gas mempey , 05/22/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Truck is a beast 7 feet tall, good power, great inside and out...it guzzles gas and oil, i have no leaks no damage but under carriage rust and bed rust.... great ride awesome power, I run 89 gas with GUMOUT I save $20 per fill up using this product.... Report Abuse

Best Truck Ever!!! Erik , 04/24/2009 4 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had this truck now for 5 years. i have gone cross country and and mudding just about any thing you can think of. The reason i bout this truck is because my friends and the 03 and 04 F-250 diesil 6L something but it was garbage. I have never done anything but lift it, oil change, and new tires other wise all the thinds i have done it runs brand new like the day i bought it. It has so much power and the Turbo makes it sound amazing. My best friend has a Dodge Ram 1500 diesil and i can go so many more places faster and eaiser. i would buy this truck agian and not a newer one the 1999-2002 is the year u want trust me! Report Abuse

Once it gets started it's a blast Sam Carey , 12/09/2009 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Now mind you I've done just about everything to this beast. KN cold air intake, Edge Performance chip w/on dash module, Weston Nerf bars, etc. now the issues I have is if the engine gets below 65 degrees it won't start except a whole lot of cranking. And then if it is way too cold like below zero it kills the batteries. I've replaced no less than 4 batteries ($90 a pop), 3 alternators ($550 a pop), a refit of the diesel/coolant system ($1800). Right now this thing has turned into a money pit, as i speak it sits dead again on my driveway, and yes it is plugged in, it's always plugged in Report Abuse