Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
96 Chevy 1500 to an 02 F250 4D 4X4 Crew
5.4l gas gets me 10 mpg and it was sort of itching my hide but gas has come way down. The good thing is even if I am hauling 4k trailer load behind me, I still get 10 mpg. Don't know why. I know this truck does not feel like I am hauling anything, and the 4X4 feature got me unstuck two times at the city dump when it was storming both times. My Chevy 1500 gets about 22 mpg but I drive my F250 and the Chevy sits there. Maybe I will give it to my 16 year old son. The F250 is a power house getting on the interstate or highway. I have no problem getting up to 65, even pulling a 4k load. This is with a 5.4 gas engine.
My 02 f250 5.4 Super Duty automatic/gas
Truck is a beast 7 feet tall, good power, great inside and out...it guzzles gas and oil, i have no leaks no damage but under carriage rust and bed rust.... great ride awesome power, I run 89 gas with GUMOUT I save $20 per fill up using this product....
Best Truck Ever!!!
I have had this truck now for 5 years. i have gone cross country and and mudding just about any thing you can think of. The reason i bout this truck is because my friends and the 03 and 04 F-250 diesil 6L something but it was garbage. I have never done anything but lift it, oil change, and new tires other wise all the thinds i have done it runs brand new like the day i bought it. It has so much power and the Turbo makes it sound amazing. My best friend has a Dodge Ram 1500 diesil and i can go so many more places faster and eaiser. i would buy this truck agian and not a newer one the 1999-2002 is the year u want trust me!
Once it gets started it's a blast
Now mind you I've done just about everything to this beast. KN cold air intake, Edge Performance chip w/on dash module, Weston Nerf bars, etc. now the issues I have is if the engine gets below 65 degrees it won't start except a whole lot of cranking. And then if it is way too cold like below zero it kills the batteries. I've replaced no less than 4 batteries ($90 a pop), 3 alternators ($550 a pop), a refit of the diesel/coolant system ($1800). Right now this thing has turned into a money pit, as i speak it sits dead again on my driveway, and yes it is plugged in, it's always plugged in
in the shop more than on the road
A new f250 with lots of repairs is unacceptable. Only 22000 miles and have had new rotors,brakes, front springs and soon tires dues too improper front end problems. Must have been a Friday or Monday built truck. Now have a vibration, rattle under the truck to take in next week. I hope Ford Motor Co. reads this because they have not cared so far. I've had the truck in the shop for close too 2 weeks total time. I use this truck for work and buy new every 2 years too prevent down time, which costs me MONEY. Not sure where I'll buy next, but I know this truck is gone at 36000 mi. THis is not the dealers fault. Poorly made truck.
