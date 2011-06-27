Used 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Kayemtee , 04/10/2018 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

I leased a fairly low-spec XL model to tow my 5000 lb. boat and I chose one off the lot. I’m really glad the dealer ordered it with the 2.7 Ecoboost over the base engine; it’s well worth the $995 premium. Excellent acceleration as well as highway power. It’s amazing that this engine is exactly half the displacement of a V-8 5.4 liter Expedition I previously leased yet it produces 25 more horsepower and more torque. I just completed a trip of almost 3000 miles with the boat in tow. I had no problem cruising at 80 mph with ample power for passing. The reduced weight of this aluminum truck is listed at only 4400 lbs on my registration. The seats in this basic model were remarkably comfortable for both myself and my passenger for a long day of driving. I never had to alter my position to avoid discomfort, cramping, or pain. The only seats I’ve ever experienced that are as comfortable for all day driving are in my S class Mercedes sedan. What people say about the Ecoboost is correct; it’s a powerful, economical engine, just not both at the same time. If you go lightly on the gas with nothing in tow, it gets better than 20mpg but if you use the more than ample power, it uses as much or/more gas than a V-8. Rear seat comfort was adequate for adult passengers for short trips. I love the Sync3 system that permits my phone’s navigation system to appear on screen but I hate Apple for restricting it to their map program and not Google. I hear that Waze is being added however. Also, the phone keypad won’t work when truck is in motion, which sucks. Try responding to an automated call when you can’t enter a single digit, even though it is much less distracting than doing many touchscreen functions that are permitted. I’ve had one problem with the truck that Ford can’t seem to solve yet. On cold mornings, the rear camera won’t work. As soon as the vehicle warms up, it works and there is no problem if the temperature is above about 45 degrees. My dealer has been unable to fix.