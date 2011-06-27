Used 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
I love this truck.
I leased a fairly low-spec XL model to tow my 5000 lb. boat and I chose one off the lot. I’m really glad the dealer ordered it with the 2.7 Ecoboost over the base engine; it’s well worth the $995 premium. Excellent acceleration as well as highway power. It’s amazing that this engine is exactly half the displacement of a V-8 5.4 liter Expedition I previously leased yet it produces 25 more horsepower and more torque. I just completed a trip of almost 3000 miles with the boat in tow. I had no problem cruising at 80 mph with ample power for passing. The reduced weight of this aluminum truck is listed at only 4400 lbs on my registration. The seats in this basic model were remarkably comfortable for both myself and my passenger for a long day of driving. I never had to alter my position to avoid discomfort, cramping, or pain. The only seats I’ve ever experienced that are as comfortable for all day driving are in my S class Mercedes sedan. What people say about the Ecoboost is correct; it’s a powerful, economical engine, just not both at the same time. If you go lightly on the gas with nothing in tow, it gets better than 20mpg but if you use the more than ample power, it uses as much or/more gas than a V-8. Rear seat comfort was adequate for adult passengers for short trips. I love the Sync3 system that permits my phone’s navigation system to appear on screen but I hate Apple for restricting it to their map program and not Google. I hear that Waze is being added however. Also, the phone keypad won’t work when truck is in motion, which sucks. Try responding to an automated call when you can’t enter a single digit, even though it is much less distracting than doing many touchscreen functions that are permitted. I’ve had one problem with the truck that Ford can’t seem to solve yet. On cold mornings, the rear camera won’t work. As soon as the vehicle warms up, it works and there is no problem if the temperature is above about 45 degrees. My dealer has been unable to fix.
Negotiate!
F-150 SuperCab XLT 4WD 5.0L 8cyl, Tow Package and 302 option package included. MSRP was $45,910.00 and paid $34,250.00 out the door (price included tax, title and Processing Fees)
2017 Ford Raptor
So I purchased a 2017 Ford Raptor... that I special ordered and waited for about 8 months to receive. Upon receiving it I Loved the truck! However after putting 13,000 miles of dirt/ commuting miles on it i started hearing a loud noise when it was downshifting and climbing small hills for some reason it would only do it occasionally well eventually it started making the noise all the time.... I started talking it to the dealership to try to find out What the noise was I am now four times in and a total of 25 days in the shop and they can not figure it OUT!!! I'm totally DEVASTATED!!! I will continue to go back to the dealership until they can resolve this issue however I would not recommend buying one!!
Replaced a 2007 Ranger
Amazing that a 385 horsepower V8 in the F150 gets the same gas mileage as the V6 in my 2007 Ranger did. I love this truck, no complaints other than weak headlights. Great deal, sticker was $46,800, paid $11,800 less. Update: Now after 2 years and 25,000 miles still love my F150. Have had no problems or issues with it. After several long road trips have found the seats to be very comfortable, AC more than adequate for 100F days. Getting 21 MPG on long trips, 17 mpg on my 23 mile commute to work. Have bought a 24' travel trailer, about 6,000 lbs. loaded. Pulls it easily, gas mileage drops to about 11 mpg, however.
Great Truck
shop around for deals
