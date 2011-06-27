  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG242024
Total Seating766
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
descent controlnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg18/24 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/520.8 mi.334.8/446.4 mi.390.6/520.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.18.6 gal.18.6 gal.
Combined MPG242024
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm310 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm365 hp @ 5500 rpm300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves162416
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
Equipment Group 100Ayesnono
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyesnoyes
Equipment Group 601Anoyesno
Premium Technology Packagenoyesno
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+nonoyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packagenonoyes
Equipment Group 202Anonoyes
Equipment Group 200Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesnoyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
power rear seat easy entrynoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
automatic parking assistnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Cargo Area Management Systemyesnoyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Matsyesnoyes
2nd Row Benchnoyesyes
Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment Systemnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Front head room40.7 in.38.9 in.40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
sport front seatsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear head room40.5 in.38.2 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
power folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
folding center armrestnoyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kitnoyesyes
Dual Panel Moonroofnoyesyes
Roof-Rail Crossbarsnoyesyes
P255/55R20 All-Season Self Sealing Tiresnonoyes
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.87.8 cu.ft.87.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.3 degrees22.0 degrees
Length198.8 in.198.8 in.198.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5300 lbs.5600 lbs.5300 lbs.
Curb weight4345 lbs.4727 lbs.4345 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.18.2 cu.ft.18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.8.2 in.7.9 in.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees21.0 degrees20.1 degrees
Height69.9 in.70.2 in.69.9 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.119.1 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Light Slate, leatherette
  • Sandstone, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
P255/65R18 tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
21 in. wheelsnoyesno
P275/45R21 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

