Used 2002 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
4 reviews
Jacque Le Bleu

amy, 06/17/2008
Graduation car- 2002 4-door sedan, gets 34 mpg, better than Mom's 2001 ZX2 Escort at 32 mpg and dad's 2001 ZX3 Focus bubble at 30 mpg. Medium pickup speed, but not quite as good as dad's ZX3, and no match at all to mom's Escort ZX2. Really fun car, but only had a stupid cassette, where I needed a cd player. Great starting in the winter and handled well. We are each hoping to eventually replace all of these cars with new Ford Escorts (we don't like the Focus with trash gray seats) and we like the better fuel economy and better pickup than the Focus. We sure hope tan or color- coordinated interiors are available soon.

Our little 02 Escort

claude, 06/20/2008
Bought the Escort with 62000 miles, drives great, does idle a little rough, but understand that is it nature. Oil is and diy chore, as is changing spark plugs. Car did start to misfire at 92,000 being a diy'er I investigated the problem and was a simple, spark plug and wires. The front disk brakes are the easiest I have ever changed, but cannot get the real brake drums off, will have to investigate further. Over all very good little car, gas mileage super, really luging in steep grade country, it gets at least 25 mpg, the average is 33 to 35. The best I have gotten several times on the flat freeways is 48 mpg. Overall really satisfied with the 02.

Great, fun, trouble-free car

Avi, 06/29/2005
I'm very pleased with the Focus, and would definitely recommend it. The design, handling, comfort, and "fun-to-drive" factor are all first-rate. So far (I only have 25,000 miles on it) the car has held up great, and I've had no problems with it. My only complaint is that my car gets substantially lower than the advertised gas mileage ... I get about 20 city/30 highway, compared to 27 city/30 highway advertised.

Loving it

Ericalacoe, 04/25/2005
I love it! It drives really good. Fuel in this car will last a very long time and with the way gas prices are right now I still can fill my tank for a little under $20. I can't beat that and I know that. I get about 300 miles in the city per tank! So it is awesome. Fun lil' car to drive and it is a pretty smooth ride.

