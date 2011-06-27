Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,830
|$6,505
|$7,724
|Clean
|$4,594
|$6,178
|$7,315
|Average
|$4,124
|$5,525
|$6,499
|Rough
|$3,653
|$4,871
|$5,682
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,614
|$6,144
|$7,260
|Clean
|$4,389
|$5,836
|$6,876
|Average
|$3,940
|$5,218
|$6,108
|Rough
|$3,490
|$4,601
|$5,341
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,861
|$5,285
|$6,321
|Clean
|$3,673
|$5,020
|$5,987
|Average
|$3,297
|$4,489
|$5,319
|Rough
|$2,920
|$3,958
|$4,650
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,749
|$4,998
|$5,908
|Clean
|$3,567
|$4,747
|$5,596
|Average
|$3,201
|$4,245
|$4,971
|Rough
|$2,836
|$3,743
|$4,347
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,457
|$6,005
|$7,131
|Clean
|$4,240
|$5,703
|$6,754
|Average
|$3,805
|$5,100
|$6,000
|Rough
|$3,371
|$4,496
|$5,246
Estimated values
2011 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,336
|$5,824
|$6,907
|Clean
|$4,125
|$5,531
|$6,542
|Average
|$3,702
|$4,946
|$5,812
|Rough
|$3,279
|$4,361
|$5,082