Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$2,599
|$3,071
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,359
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,878
|$2,221
|Rough
|$927
|$1,398
|$1,655
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$2,103
|$2,504
|Clean
|$1,229
|$1,909
|$2,273
|Average
|$981
|$1,520
|$1,811
|Rough
|$732
|$1,131
|$1,350
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,612
|$3,083
|Clean
|$1,568
|$2,370
|$2,798
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,887
|$2,230
|Rough
|$935
|$1,404
|$1,661
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape XLS Value Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$2,038
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,850
|$2,213
|Average
|$935
|$1,473
|$1,764
|Rough
|$699
|$1,096
|$1,314
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,379
|$2,832
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,159
|$2,571
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,719
|$2,049
|Rough
|$828
|$1,279
|$1,526
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,251
|$2,651
|Clean
|$1,364
|$2,043
|$2,407
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,627
|$1,918
|Rough
|$813
|$1,211
|$1,429
Estimated values
2004 Ford Escape XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,230
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,024
|$2,388
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,611
|$1,903
|Rough
|$800
|$1,199
|$1,418