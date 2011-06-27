Used 2008 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my 2008 Ford Edge AWD D Baker , 01/03/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful First owner of this vehicle. Absolutely love it. Buying a new one this year just like it. Great ride, fast acceleration, great radio. Could do better on gas mileage, Sync system for cell phones and more backward mobility on driver's seat. Overall a wonderful SUV. Have never had any problems with it. At 62,000 miles right now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The should I keep it or sell it decision for 8 yr Chai Wallah , 01/28/2017 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful The Edge still is a very comfortable cars after 5 years of ownership. This review is more for folks who are considering trading in or selling, and potential buyers. The PTU is notorious in the AWD, hence the drop in resale values. Ford dealerships refuse to drain and fill the gear oil. Please get this done every alternate engine oil change at a lube ot transmission shop, it is cheap insurance for PTU longevity. Suck out and refill through the fill plug. The TSS/OSS sensors will go out on this transmission, the transmission itself is rock solid. Spark plug change is a must at 80-90k miles, otherwise you risk a PCM failure. So if you are a buyer wanting to keep their Edge longer or seller doing their due diligence on buying it uses, pleae keep these factors in mind! Any other issues are to be expected in most used cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I usually dont give 5 star reviews djscotec , 05/13/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 51 of 53 people found this review helpful Bought my Edge at the beginning of 2009, was a demo with 9000 miles, to this date i just went over 61000 miles. Knock on wood i've had very little problems with the vehicle, mechanically or electronically. the rear tail lights burn out unusually fast, should have a recall on this. the sockets appear scorched. other than that its been basic maintenance on the vehicle. i changed the transmission oil at 50000 miles just to be safe. I also change the oil every 6000 miles with full synthetic mobil 1. the oil still looks good after 6000 miles! the front end seems to be riding hard as of late but it may need some gas struts replaced, most of my miles are city driving and joy riding UPDATE - had to replace both tie links in the front as they were worn and thats where the clanking was coming from. Had to replace the gas tank on recall and the now the airbag was recalled as part of Takata. The right rear wheel bearings went on me over the summer but that was fixed also. Still love the vehicle, rides like new with the repairs of the tie end links . still use Mobil 1 and oil looks great. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great Vehicle Bill , 08/07/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 59 people found this review helpful Vehicle currently has 180,000 miles on it and has been an amazing car. Mechanically, no major problems have ever arose. I did have to do the rear wheel bearings at 150k. Besides that and your typical brakes, tires, and tune ups car has been flawless. It does have good power and excellent AWD system. Does great in northern Wisconsin winters. I drive about 60% hwy and average just over 21 mpg with aggressive driving, so gas mileage isn't great but worth it with the quality of the vehicle. Highly recommend if you're looking for an AWD crossover that's well built. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value