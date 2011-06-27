Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SUV Consumer Reviews

Phil1336 , 04/07/2018 S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

60 of 65 people found this review helpful

After almost 3 months of Ownership and 1500 miles driven, so dar I am very pleased with the Vehicle. I must admit, I am partial to Ford Vehicles over many years an traded in my 2013 Ford C-Max SE Hybrid for this EcoSport. It looks very much like a baby Escape! Fit an Finish is great an concerns about quality control for a car built in India is unfounded. The "Value" is in the (S) Trim. Unless you need more Technology with SYNC 3 an a Power Sunroof, $21,000 included Delivery is the MSRP. This is (NOT) a 27K or 28K Vehicle no matter how many Bells an Whistles you add to it. Performance, braking, steering, an driving in general is great. Interior Instrument Layout, Seating an general quality of Materials are above average for this segment. Leg room an height is fine in Front but if you adjust the front seats to the Max back, rear leg room is marginal. Two objections. 1st, below average Fuel Economy for a 3 cyl Engine that is but 1 Ltr in size. Secondly, they removed the CD Disk Player on their Audio Systems in all Trim Levels altogether. Not everyone whats to throw away their entire collection of CD`s an "Stream" their music. Not including at least the Sirius Satelite module in the Base S Trim is annoying as an entertainment backup. An 11K Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio includes the Sirius/XM Software. Comparing the 2018 Ford EcoSport with my other Vehicle, a 2017 Honda HR-V LX, I prefer the EcoSport. Looks are subjective but I like the high ground clearance of the EcoSport an the left hinged Rear Hatch Door despite taking a bit to get used to works fine as well. Update as of Oct 13, 2018 Not much to add to my earlier review with just over 6K Driven so far. Fuel Economy is still very poor! My prediction is this Ford Vehicle will be dropped from their Lineup here in North America very soon. Anyone remember the ill fated Ford Five Hundred? Lasted maybe 2 years? For just over 20K, a Honda HR-V is a much better choice and will have a much larger re-sale value at Trade In my 74 years but in the top 5. Update as of Oct 15, 2019 With almost 2 years of Ownership of this tiny shrunken Ford Escape with approx 19K driven I must say that Although (not) the worst New Vehicle purchase in my Lifetime, it ranks in the top 3. Extremely poor Fuel Economy averaging 23 MPG City 27 MPG Highway and a dismal 25 MPG Compined. A much larger Ford Escape does as well or better with a significantly larger engine with more room. Ford said mileage per gallon will improve with more miles driven? 2 years of Ownership and almost 20K and zero improvement. I'm getting rid of it next month for a 2020 Hyundai Venue. Still small and boxy with a larger 4 cyl engine, better fuel economy and a 5 year 60 K Bumper to Bumper Warranty for under 20K. Ford intends to drop this Ecosport version in 2021 or 2022 and either re-introduce a totally new CUV or bring to North America its European Puma. The sooner the better. The current Ford Ecosport is a perfect 3rd World CUV. Maybe Ford knew that when they brought it over here. Unlike the EcoSport, that is larger, faster, delivers the same or superior Fuel Economy, the EcoSport falls in nearly every catagory except for easier parking due to its shorter length. Next month I'm repacking this EcoSport with a 2020 Hyundai Venue. Another tiny CUV with a larger engine, better styling , obviously depending on personal opinion and with a 5 year 60 mile Bumper to Bumper Warranty and a 100K Drive Train Warranty as well. Looking for a Like New EcoSport, contact me soon and I'm sure we can make a Deal. Not a scratch or mark on either exterior or interior too. White Exterior with Stone Cloth Interior "S" Series. PS: The 2020 Hyundai Venue also comes with a hidden spare tire wheel well under carpet behind the hatch door so you can purchase a emergency spare donut and jack assembly. Hyundai includes it in nearly every market it sells its Vehicles, in some, with a Full Size Spare Tire and Jack. US gets a toy tire inflator and an aerosol can of tire sealant goo. Guess we are truly exceptional. What does Hyundai know about dealing with those "Globalists"?