2020 Ford EcoSport
2020 Ford EcoSportMSRP Range: $19,995 - $27,715
2020 Ford EcoSport Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Above-average cargo space for the class
- All-wheel drive can be ordered at every trim level
- Widespread availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Sync 3 infotainment interface is fast and easy to use
While compact crossovers have exploded in popularity over the last decade, their smaller siblings are good alternatives for buyers looking for something a little more affordable. Unfortunately, many subcompact SUVs lack the finesse and refinement of their stablemates. The 2020 Ford EcoSport is one of these; it doesn't match the expectations set by its direct competitors or the larger Ford Escape.
Our verdict
The Ford EcoSport's name suggests a harmonic vision of performance and efficiency. Alas, there's nothing very sporty or economical about its wheezy three-cylinder engine. We're also disappointed with the choppy ride quality and lack of advanced safety features. A large cargo area makes it a compelling choice for active lifestyles, however.
How does the EcoSport drive?
The three-cylinder engine is woefully underpowered. Even with the turbocharger spooled up, it takes a long time to bring the EcoSport up to highway speeds. In Edmunds testing, 0 to 60 mph took 11.4 seconds — one of the slowest paces in the segment. Further slowing things down is the automatic transmission's indecisive nature.
The EcoSport doesn't exhibit much body roll when going around turns, though ultimate handling grip is modest due to the economy-oriented tires. Steering feel is abysmal -- it feels as though the steering wheel is connected to the tires with ony a large rubber band. It's a strange sensation that's hard to get accustomed to. A firm push on the brake pedal is required for stopping power
How comfortable is the EcoSport?
Though the side bolsters aren't very wide, they manage to secure front passengers in fast turns. Seat bottoms are firm and comfy, but the seatbacks feel flat as boards. The rear seats are similarly flat and shapeless. Ride comfort isn't much better. The EcoSport's ride is choppy and bumpy on most surfaces. It handles road undulations well, but still gets bounced around by the sharper impacts of bad pavement.
More positively, the automatic climate control works well and the seat heaters get hot quickly. Road and wind noise are hushed, but you do get a little bit of engine noise (though the three-cylinder sounds surprisingly good).
How’s the interior?
The EcoSport's cabin is just roomy enough, but smarter packaging would open it up even more. For example, the deep dashboard gobbles valuable real estate. Thick front and rear roof pillars create significant blind spots. Most controls are easy to reach, though some labels are cryptic, and some virtual buttons on the vertically oriented touchscreen are hard to hit.
It's easy to find an agreeable position in the driver seat. Front seat entry is good, but the raised, "stadium-style" rear seats make it tricky to gracefully enter and exit.
How’s the tech?
We highly recommend selecting a trim level with the Sync 3 infotainment system — it's fast and easy to use, and it adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The high-definition screen provides a navigation display that is sharp and sophisticated. The optional B&O audio system exceeds expectations for the segment.
A rearview camera is standard, and a blind-spot monitor is optional. Though advanced safety sytems are becoming common even in this bargain-priced segment, they aren't available on the EcoSport. A Wi-Fi hotspot is a realtively exotic feature in this price class, however. Voice commands are highly structured; your smartphone's voice assistant is better.
How’s the storage?
Like the larger Escape, the EcoBoost suits active lifestyles. With 20.9 cubic feet of space behind the second row, the cargo area is roughly the same size as the Jeep Renegade's, and a bit larger than the Mazda CX-3's. Folding the rear seats increases this to 50 cubes, but you'll have to manipulate the front seats and fold the rear headrests down to yield max space. The left-hinged tailgate opens to side for curbside cargo-loading.
In-cabin storage is sufficient, with a skinny but deep center console and useful door pocket storage. Installing car seats is tough — the LATCH anchors are hidden behind stiff upholstery.
How economical is the EcoSport?
At nearly $27,000 as-tested, our Titanium tester was quite pricey for a subcompact crossover. A larger Escape or other crossover delivers more for the same, or less, money. You either really need to like the EcoSport's diminutive size (understandable given its parking ease) or just like its style. Build quality is solid overall, but a persistent, unidentified rattle from the rear of our test vehicle's cabin was annoying.
Bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is for 3 years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is good for 5 years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is included for 5 years/60,000 miles (and includes towing to nearby Ford dealer, battery jump, and fuel delivery).
Is the EcoSport a good value?
We managed 25.9 mpg on our 116-mile mixed driving evaluation loop: decent, but short of the EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined. Our result was actually closer to the optional all-wheel-drive model's rating. The EcoSport's sluggishness gave us high hopes for better fuel efficiency, but we were ultimately disappointed.
Wildcard
Depending how you define "sport," this small Ford could be a decent pick for a small SUV. It has decent cargo space and promises thrifty performance. But it really needs grippier tires, quicker acceleration and a total overhaul of steering feel to be truly sporty. There are better choices for a fun-driving small crossover SUV.
Which EcoSport does Edmunds recommend?
Ford EcoSport models
The 2020 Ford EcoSport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover that slots below the Escape in Ford's SUV lineup. The EcoSport S is decently equipped, with available all-wheel drive and most basic amenities you'll want from a modern car. The SE is quite a bit pricier, but its list of added features is extensive. From there, buyers can go in one of two ways: the sport-themed SES — adding the EcoSport's upgraded engine and standard all-wheel drive — or the luxurious Titanium, with leather upholstery and a B&O Play premium sound system.
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford EcoSport.
I have been buying cars for over 55 years, some good, some bad. With all the new technology out these days, who can complain. The SE with all its features, 33.5 mpg, what I think is a great ride & cargo space which is perfect, gives me Nothing to complain about! If you want a nice well built compact SUV...this it! By the way, this has just as good or better power as a 4 cylinder! Have had for about a year now and am getting 36 miles per gallon . Still as nice as the first day we got it.
I like the car and it easy parking abilities. The 2.0 liter is enough for around town. Theseats are comfortable but with heated seats Ford should have given heated steering wheel. Otherwise I really like it.
the car has plenty of legroom, and has a good feel when driving.
Been at the dealer 3 time for a bad alternator and it is still not working. Brand new 2020 that I got in November. It is a pc of junk
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,450
|MPG
|27 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|123 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,950
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$19,995
|MPG
|27 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|123 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$21,590
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite EcoSport safety features:
- Integrated Blind-Spot Mirrors
- Reduces blind spots with a smaller, angled mirror within each exterior mirror.
- Rear View Camera
- Displays an image of the area right behind the rear bumper in the central display screen.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the EcoSport's blind spots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Ford EcoSport vs. the competition
Ford EcoSport vs. Ford Escape
The Ford Escape is totally redesigned for 2020. The interior is larger than the previous model's cabin, and there's more cargo space, too. Just like with the EcoSport, the Escape's base engine is a turbocharged three-cylinder, but it's 50% larger and produces much more power. But all the extra goodies come at a cost: Like most compact crossovers, the Escape costs quite a bit more than the subcompact EcoSport.
Ford EcoSport vs. Honda HR-V
Even though it's a few years older than the Ford, the Honda HR-V provides stiff competition to the EcoSport. The HR-V is roomier and more fun to drive, and it has a more powerful and fuel-efficient engine. The EcoSport has one definite advantage — its Sync 3 infotainment system is vastly superior to the HR-V interface — but it isn't enough to give the EcoSport the win in our book.
Ford EcoSport vs. Hyundai Kona
Though there are many solid choices in the subcompact class, the Hyundai Kona is our favorite. It is similar to competitors in starting price, but it has more features, including standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and forward collision warning. Further up the trim ladder, you'll find a much more powerful engine — a rare upgrade in this class. Surprisingly capable handling and an excellent infotainment system round out its strengths.
Is the Ford EcoSport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford EcoSport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford EcoSport:
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- 8-inch touchscreen now standard on SE models
- Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
Is the Ford EcoSport reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford EcoSport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford EcoSport?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford EcoSport is the 2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,995.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,450
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,950
- S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,995
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,590
- SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,380
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,715
- Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,265
What are the different models of Ford EcoSport?
2020 Ford EcoSport Overview
The 2020 Ford EcoSport is offered in the following submodels: EcoSport SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford EcoSport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford EcoSport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 EcoSport 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 EcoSport.
2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,625. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,071 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,071 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,555.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 24.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 35 2020 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $5,962 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,962 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,233.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 22.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 103 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,909 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,909 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,786.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 23.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,960. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,843 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,843 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,117.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 23.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 32 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,648 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,648 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,862.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $198 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $198 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,637.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford EcoSport for sale near. There are currently 695 new 2020 EcoSports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,090 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford EcoSport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,529 on a used or CPO 2020 EcoSport available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford EcoSports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford EcoSport for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,665.
Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,639.
