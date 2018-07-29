Used 2018 Ford EcoSport for Sale Near Me
- 10,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999
Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend - Richmond / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Ford EcoSport. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Ford EcoSport is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ3P1TE6JC179074
Stock: JC179074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 14,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,550$2,609 Below Market
Jim Ellis Volkswagen Of Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium Edition - Jim Ellis Inspected !! Canyon Ridge Metallic (Ruby Red) w/ Medium Light Stone Leather Interior, Only 14k Miles, 6-Speed Automatic, Bluetooth Connectivity w/ Hands Free / Voice Activation, Smartphone Integration, Navigation System, Power Moonroof / Sunroof, On-Board Computer w/ Multi-Function Touchscreen, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Sport eats / Sport Steering Wheel, Rearview Camera System, TCS Traction Control System, Fold Down Rear Seats, Sirius / Satellite Radio, Two USB Ports - ABSOLUTELY Loaded w/ Equipment !! Dealer Inspected / Safety Inspection Completed !! 1 Owner / CARFAX Certified !! Locally Owned / Locally Serviced / Complete Service History - VW Extended Warranty Available !! This Vehicle Was A Local Trade-In To Jim Ellis VW of Kennesaw !! Jim Ellis (Family Owned) Dealership - 2004 to 2018 Consumers' Choice Award for Business Excellence !! Welcome to Jim Ellis VW Kennesaw. For over 40 years Mr. Ellis has been serving the Atlanta Area. Every used vehicle sold by Jim Ellis is fully inspected and comes with a full detail and tank of fuel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ3P1VE2JC175780
Stock: K16791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 18,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,333$1,970 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles. BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HTD SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1UL0JC164662
Stock: U4379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- certified
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium12,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,683$1,659 Below Market
Gene Latta Ford - Hanover / Pennsylvania
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium Ford Certified, FULLY INSPECTED AND SERVICED, **NAVIGATION**, ~TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY~, **SUNROOF**, ~BACK UP CAMERA~, 4X4, ~BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE CALLING~, **HEATED SEATS**, ~PUSH BUTTON START~, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SYNC.... Odometer is 12500 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Ford Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100Shadow Black 4WDWe have finanacing on most vehicles. We welcome all trades! Customers Come First at Gene Latta Ford. Call us at 1-717-633-1999 or visit us on the web at www.genelatta.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1WL0JC182219
Stock: N20564A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 18,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,998$2,834 Below Market
Kelly Ford - Beverly / Massachusetts
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 18,091 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 auto start-stop technology (STD). Ford SE with Moondust Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6500 RPM*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US Welcome to Kelly Ford, proud member of the Kelly Auto Group family of dealerships in Massachusetts. We are newly located at 420 Cabot Street, Rte. 1A in Beverly, MA. Call our team today at (978) 922-0059 for any pricing or vehicle information questions. If you are looking for a new or used Ford vehicle, put Kelly Ford at the top of your list. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1UL2JC162380
Stock: M4574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 22,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$1,394 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3472 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ3P1TE5JC217135
Stock: B280603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- certified
2018 Ford EcoSport SE8,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,995$2,178 Below Market
Lithia Ford Lincoln of Boise - Boise / Idaho
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 8,861! PRICED TO MOVE $3,900 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 auto start-stop technology (STD). 2018 Ford EcoSport with Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior and Medium Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This 2018 Ford EcoSport is priced $3,900 below Kelley Blue Book PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Customers purchase from Lithia Ford Lincoln of Boise for our outstanding customer service, ease of doing business & our low prices! Check out our expansive selection of vehicles with multiple photos. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $299 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory offers. You may qualify for additional factory offers; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1UL9JC249127
Stock: 9267H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 1,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,000$2,045 Below Market
Raceway Ford - Riverside / California
This is an opportunity for you to own one (or more!) of several $25,000 plus (when new a couple of months ago) original MSRP Ecosport SUVs at a exponentially lowered price. Get more for your money with these "New To You" vehicles! Yep! Incredible low Miles are correct! Enjoy luxuries like Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Rims, Power Widows and Locks, Tilt and Cruise, Reverse Sensing and Back Up Camera!Now we are passing the savings and a great vehicle on to you! Plus you get the Balance of the Original Ford Factory WarrantyRaceway Ford is freeway close to everyone in Southern California!! We are that GIANT Ford Dealership alongside the 215 and 60 freeways on the east edge of Riverside (right next to Moreno Valley). You can't miss us!! Serving San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Plus all of Orange County, LA County and the Inland Empire! Raceway Ford is Southern California Proud--30 Years Strong!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ3P1TE7JC195462
Stock: 33394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2019
- 10,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,900$2,538 Below Market
MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Visit MJ Auto Sales online at mjautosalesokc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-782-0517 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ3P1RE1JC176851
Stock: 16851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Ford EcoSport SES2,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,490$1,834 Below Market
Wiscasset Ford - Wiscasset / Maine
**NO DEALER FEES**. 2018 Ford EcoSport SES Clean CARFAX. Brown 2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDIFord Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyOUR BEST PRICE PRACTICE TO ALL CUSTOMERS SINCE 1985!! We are the Original One True Price Dealer....NO DOC FEES!!! NO PREP FEES!!! NO 3rd party Buying fees!!! Call us at 1-207-882-9431 or visit us on the web at www.WISCASSETFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1CL0JC246747
Stock: A8177
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 28,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,396$2,488 Below Market
BMW of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2018 Ford EcoSport comes complete with features such as WIFI hotspot, Navigation system, WIFI hotspot, Sun/Moonroof, Back up camera, Cross traffic alert, Blind spot monitor, Rear parking aid, Remote engine start, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Smart device integration, Premium sound system, Rain sensing wipers, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, and much more!This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax.Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Please chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Fort Myers! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC159384
Stock: TJC159384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,500$2,087 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2018 Ford EcoSport SES Shadow Black ** Bluetooth **, ** BLIS / Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** SYNC 3 **, ** Navigation / NAV / GPS **, ** 4-Wheel Drive **, ** 1 Owner Carfax **, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Equipment Group 300A, Front Rear Floor Liners, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, SES Cold Weather Package, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1CL9JC227484
Stock: FC23431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 9,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,475$1,898 Below Market
Boyd Chevrolet Buick GMC - Oxford / North Carolina
2018 FORD ECO-SPORT SE 4WD 2.0L I4 TURBO, SUN / MOON-ROOF, LED FOG LAMPS, AUTO-START-TECHNOLOGY, SATELLITE RADIO, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CARGO SHADE, TRIP COMPUTER, LOCAL ONE OWNER & WELL MAINTAINED, PRIVACY GLASS, REAR SPOILER, SPORT WHEEL'S, REMAINING BALANCE OF NEW 36/36,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1UL6JC213959
Stock: P04763A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- 37,527 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,795
Hertz Car Sales Houston South - Houston / Texas
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Diamond White 2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.51, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1CL9JC192204
Stock: 52440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,770 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,984$1,666 Below Market
Parks Toyota of DeLand - Deland / Florida
Sophisticated, smart, and stylish, this 2018 Ford EcoSport will envelope you in well- engineered charm and security. With a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission, it is an understated assertion of your dominion over the open road. It's outfitted with the following options: Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock and unlock for vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices ( a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends), . Visit Deland Toyota at 1701 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC248923
Stock: LM115049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 35,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$14,999$1,637 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2380 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1CL3JC187919
Stock: M298388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 21,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,495$2,084 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! SES 2.0 4x4. Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Heated Seats, SYNC, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires, and is in amazing condition! This EcoSport has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Navigation CD Player Portable Audio Connection SYNC Security System Backup Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1CL5JC162729
Stock: L203324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 32,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,450$1,508 Below Market
Twin Pine Ford - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
Come see this 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford EcoSport has the following options: Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW, SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock and unlock for vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices ( a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends),, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Spare Tire Mobility Kit. Test drive this vehicle at Twin Pine Ford, 620 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC200905
Stock: R00905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2019
