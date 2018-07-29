Used 2018 Ford EcoSport for Sale Near Me

So far very very happy with my little SUV/Crossover. I love everything about it. I am 57 and have been through many cars. Every car was purchase for a need, sport car when young, Van when starting a family, Big SUV when the kids were older, even a midlife car for when I didnt want to be as old as I am getting. This little car is everything I need. I commute a long distance daily, gas mileage pretty good (always want better) comfort for distance driving, tech is good in car (still figuring everything out, so far pretty simple). I really really like this car and will keep it for a long time. No need for anything different, it has all I need. For the first time, I dont even mind paying the payments on it. I got a great deal on the base model. Will Keep. Still loving my little car after 6 months of owning...

