Overall rating 6.8 / 10

Get ready for another crossover SUV in Ford's lineup. Eyeing the burgeoning success of subcompacts such as the Chevrolet Trax and the Honda HR-V, Ford has dipped into its global cache to bring you the 2018 EcoSport.

Already on sale in other countries, the EcoSport is indeed a small utility vehicle — it's nearly a foot-and-a-half shorter than the Escape. Inside, you'll notice the difference in cargo capacity. The Escape boasts 34 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, while the EcoSport makes do with just 20.9 cubic feet (about 2 cubes fewer than a Focus hatchback). Among pint-size crossovers, though, the EcoSport's cargo area is actually one of the largest in its class.

Ford has you covered if you're looking for the latest entertainment technology. Almost all EcoSport trim levels are equipped with a large central touchscreen powered by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Unfortunately, there's not as much a priority on advanced safety equipment — a standard rearview camera and optional blind-spot monitor are the only modern-day driver aids you'll find.

Another downside is the EcoSport's available engines. A turbocharged three-cylinder with front-wheel drive is standard, while a slightly more powerful four-cylinder is paired with all-wheel drive. The three-cylinder engine is painfully slow; a 0-60 mph time of 11.4 seconds is worst-in-class. It'll be even worse with passengers in tow. The four-cylinder offers slightly better acceleration, but its 4 mpg hit to fuel economy in city driving is substantial. Frankly, it's a no-win proposition with either engine.

Overall, the Ford EcoSport is a viable subcompact SUV as long as you keep in mind the lethargic acceleration and lack of the latest and greatest safety features.