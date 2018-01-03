2018 Ford EcoSport Review
Pros & Cons
- Above-average cargo space for the class
- All-wheel drive can be ordered at every trim level
- Widespread availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Aside from blind-spot monitoring, advanced safety aids aren't available
- Below-average fuel economy scores
- Base engine might struggle while carrying passengers and cargo
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which EcoSport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
Get ready for another crossover SUV in Ford's lineup. Eyeing the burgeoning success of subcompacts such as the Chevrolet Trax and the Honda HR-V, Ford has dipped into its global cache to bring you the 2018 EcoSport.
Already on sale in other countries, the EcoSport is indeed a small utility vehicle — it's nearly a foot-and-a-half shorter than the Escape. Inside, you'll notice the difference in cargo capacity. The Escape boasts 34 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, while the EcoSport makes do with just 20.9 cubic feet (about 2 cubes fewer than a Focus hatchback). Among pint-size crossovers, though, the EcoSport's cargo area is actually one of the largest in its class.
Ford has you covered if you're looking for the latest entertainment technology. Almost all EcoSport trim levels are equipped with a large central touchscreen powered by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Unfortunately, there's not as much a priority on advanced safety equipment — a standard rearview camera and optional blind-spot monitor are the only modern-day driver aids you'll find.
Another downside is the EcoSport's available engines. A turbocharged three-cylinder with front-wheel drive is standard, while a slightly more powerful four-cylinder is paired with all-wheel drive. The three-cylinder engine is painfully slow; a 0-60 mph time of 11.4 seconds is worst-in-class. It'll be even worse with passengers in tow. The four-cylinder offers slightly better acceleration, but its 4 mpg hit to fuel economy in city driving is substantial. Frankly, it's a no-win proposition with either engine.
Overall, the Ford EcoSport is a viable subcompact SUV as long as you keep in mind the lethargic acceleration and lack of the latest and greatest safety features.
2018 Ford EcoSport models
The 2018 Ford EcoSport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover that slots below the Escape in Ford's SUV lineup. The EcoSport S is pretty well equipped, with available all-wheel drive and most basic amenities you will want from a modern car. The SE is quite a bit pricier, but its list of added features is extensive. From there, buyers can go in one of two ways: the sport-themed SES — adding the EcoSport's upgraded engine and standard all-wheel drive — or the luxurious Titanium, with leather upholstery and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.
EcoSport S, SE and Titanium models with front-wheel drive are powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine (123 horsepower, 125 pound-feet of torque). Optional for those models and standard on the SES is all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (166 hp, 149 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The short list of standard equipment on the base S model is indicative of its modest price. Features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, hill start assist, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split rear seats, a cargo cover, a removable cargo floor panel, front floor mats, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports.
Upgrading to the SE equips the EcoSport with LED running lights, foglights, body-colored exterior accents, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat (with manual lumbar), heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, rear floor mats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Seventeen-inch wheels are available as a stand-alone option.
The SE's optional Convenience package further adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a seven-speaker audio system and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
The SES is the somewhat sporty variant. It has the contents of the Convenience package and the 2.0-liter engine/AWD combo, along with 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black exterior styling elements, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles and leather upholstery with cloth inserts.
The luxe Titanium builds off the contents of the SE with Convenience package, further adding 17-inch wheels, body-colored bumpers, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system with HD radio.
A Cold Weather package is available on all trims except the S, adding the heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, a windshield wiper de-icer and floor mats. A keyless entry keypad and remote engine start are stand-alone options on every trim level.
Trim tested
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford EcoSport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the EcoSport models:
- Integrated Blind Spot Mirrors
- Reduces blind spots with a smaller, angled mirror within each exterior mirror.
- Rearview Camera
- Displays an image of the area right behind the rear bumper in the central display screen.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the EcoSport's blind spots.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the EcoSport
Related Used 2018 Ford EcoSport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge