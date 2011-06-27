Estimated values
2012 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,240
|$4,733
|$5,935
|Clean
|$3,037
|$4,437
|$5,545
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,847
|$4,765
|Rough
|$2,223
|$3,256
|$3,985
2012 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,521
|$5,098
|$6,370
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,780
|$5,951
|Average
|$2,858
|$4,143
|$5,114
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,507
|$4,277
2012 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,095
|$4,440
|$5,527
|Clean
|$2,901
|$4,163
|$5,164
|Average
|$2,512
|$3,609
|$4,437
|Rough
|$2,123
|$3,054
|$3,711
2012 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,576
|$5,159
|$6,436
|Clean
|$3,352
|$4,837
|$6,013
|Average
|$2,903
|$4,193
|$5,167
|Rough
|$2,454
|$3,549
|$4,321
2012 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,832
|$5,408
|$6,683
|Clean
|$3,591
|$5,071
|$6,244
|Average
|$3,110
|$4,396
|$5,366
|Rough
|$2,629
|$3,720
|$4,488
2012 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,984
|$4,419
|$5,575
|Clean
|$2,796
|$4,144
|$5,209
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,592
|$4,476
|Rough
|$2,047
|$3,040
|$3,743
2012 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,017
|$4,396
|$5,508
|Clean
|$2,827
|$4,122
|$5,146
|Average
|$2,449
|$3,573
|$4,422
|Rough
|$2,070
|$3,024
|$3,699
2012 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,463
|$4,970
|$6,187
|Clean
|$3,245
|$4,660
|$5,781
|Average
|$2,811
|$4,040
|$4,968
|Rough
|$2,376
|$3,419
|$4,155