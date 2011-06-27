Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Impulse XS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,181
|$3,471
|$4,171
|Clean
|$1,926
|$3,074
|$3,695
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,279
|$2,744
|Rough
|$907
|$1,484
|$1,793
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Impulse RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,809
|$4,564
|Clean
|$2,138
|$3,373
|$4,044
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,501
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,629
|$1,962
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Impulse XS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$3,388
|$4,074
|Clean
|$1,875
|$3,000
|$3,610
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,224
|$2,681
|Rough
|$882
|$1,449
|$1,751