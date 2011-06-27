Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,260
|$16,173
|$18,581
|Clean
|$13,999
|$15,881
|$18,229
|Average
|$13,476
|$15,298
|$17,526
|Rough
|$12,953
|$14,714
|$16,823
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,337
|$14,090
|$16,295
|Clean
|$12,111
|$13,836
|$15,986
|Average
|$11,658
|$13,328
|$15,370
|Rough
|$11,206
|$12,819
|$14,753
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,847
|$17,843
|$20,358
|Clean
|$15,556
|$17,521
|$19,973
|Average
|$14,975
|$16,877
|$19,203
|Rough
|$14,394
|$16,233
|$18,432
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,430
|$16,390
|$18,856
|Clean
|$14,165
|$16,095
|$18,499
|Average
|$13,636
|$15,503
|$17,786
|Rough
|$13,107
|$14,912
|$17,072
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,388
|$19,506
|$22,176
|Clean
|$17,070
|$19,154
|$21,757
|Average
|$16,432
|$18,450
|$20,918
|Rough
|$15,795
|$17,746
|$20,079
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,565
|$19,728
|$22,455
|Clean
|$17,243
|$19,372
|$22,030
|Average
|$16,599
|$18,661
|$21,181
|Rough
|$15,955
|$17,949
|$20,331
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,677
|$18,671
|$21,187
|Clean
|$16,371
|$18,334
|$20,787
|Average
|$15,760
|$17,660
|$19,985
|Rough
|$15,148
|$16,987
|$19,184
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,784
|$13,508
|$15,671
|Clean
|$11,568
|$13,264
|$15,375
|Average
|$11,136
|$12,777
|$14,782
|Rough
|$10,704
|$12,289
|$14,189