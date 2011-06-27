  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veloster
  4. 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Hyundai Veloster Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,260$16,173$18,581
Clean$13,999$15,881$18,229
Average$13,476$15,298$17,526
Rough$12,953$14,714$16,823
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,337$14,090$16,295
Clean$12,111$13,836$15,986
Average$11,658$13,328$15,370
Rough$11,206$12,819$14,753
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,847$17,843$20,358
Clean$15,556$17,521$19,973
Average$14,975$16,877$19,203
Rough$14,394$16,233$18,432
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,430$16,390$18,856
Clean$14,165$16,095$18,499
Average$13,636$15,503$17,786
Rough$13,107$14,912$17,072
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,388$19,506$22,176
Clean$17,070$19,154$21,757
Average$16,432$18,450$20,918
Rough$15,795$17,746$20,079
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,565$19,728$22,455
Clean$17,243$19,372$22,030
Average$16,599$18,661$21,181
Rough$15,955$17,949$20,331
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,677$18,671$21,187
Clean$16,371$18,334$20,787
Average$15,760$17,660$19,985
Rough$15,148$16,987$19,184
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,784$13,508$15,671
Clean$11,568$13,264$15,375
Average$11,136$12,777$14,782
Rough$10,704$12,289$14,189
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Veloster with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Veloster near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Veloster on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,836 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Veloster is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,836 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Hyundai Veloster, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,836 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Veloster and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Hyundai Veloster ranges from $11,206 to $16,295, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Veloster is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.