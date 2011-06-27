Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,555
|$6,399
|$8,157
|Clean
|$4,319
|$6,074
|$7,713
|Average
|$3,847
|$5,425
|$6,825
|Rough
|$3,374
|$4,775
|$5,938
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,043
|$5,709
|$7,296
|Clean
|$3,833
|$5,419
|$6,899
|Average
|$3,414
|$4,839
|$6,105
|Rough
|$2,995
|$4,259
|$5,311
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,954
|$6,794
|$8,554
|Clean
|$4,697
|$6,449
|$8,088
|Average
|$4,184
|$5,759
|$7,157
|Rough
|$3,670
|$5,070
|$6,226
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,511
|$6,283
|$7,972
|Clean
|$4,277
|$5,964
|$7,539
|Average
|$3,809
|$5,326
|$6,671
|Rough
|$3,341
|$4,688
|$5,803
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,137
|$5,757
|$7,303
|Clean
|$3,923
|$5,465
|$6,906
|Average
|$3,493
|$4,880
|$6,111
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,295
|$5,316
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,972
|$5,698
|$7,338
|Clean
|$3,766
|$5,408
|$6,939
|Average
|$3,354
|$4,830
|$6,140
|Rough
|$2,942
|$4,251
|$5,342
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,661
|$6,521
|$8,293
|Clean
|$4,419
|$6,190
|$7,842
|Average
|$3,936
|$5,528
|$6,939
|Rough
|$3,452
|$4,865
|$6,037
Estimated values
2014 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,301
|$6,090
|$7,794
|Clean
|$4,078
|$5,781
|$7,370
|Average
|$3,631
|$5,162
|$6,522
|Rough
|$3,185
|$4,544
|$5,673