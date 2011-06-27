Used 1998 Ford E-250 Van Consumer Reviews

Ford Trucks are #1 juiceman , 10/20/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have been driving Ford Trucks for many years after being forced to drive chevy's for most of my life, and without question, Ford Trucks are unmatched in quality and durabilility. When you drive one you can feel how strong it really is. I have had to replace my brakes once in 100,000 miles at 70,000 miles along with the original tires. My maintenance has been Oil Changes and a tune up at 60,000. I have spent less than $1000 in 6 years. How many Dodge or Chevy owners can say that! Report Abuse

FORD VAN SCOOK , 08/04/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All my driving is in town which is much harder on vehicle than highway. I have had only one problem in 8 years, a sensor failed under warranty. The electric mirrors are flimsy and could use improvement. The rear suspension (8600 lb.) is a little overrated as the springs have been flattened since I first loaded it up with all my tools. The paint on the bumpers is very poor quality. Since I have no repair costs except for one brake pad replacement on the front, and the routine fluid and filter changes I would say it is very dependable. I have never had it tuned up yet. It handles very well at highway speeds is very quiet. I have always been GM fan but I am impressed with this van.