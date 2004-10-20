Used 1998 Ford E-250 for Sale Near Me

I have been driving Ford Trucks for many years after being forced to drive chevy's for most of my life, and without question, Ford Trucks are unmatched in quality and durabilility. When you drive one you can feel how strong it really is. I have had to replace my brakes once in 100,000 miles at 70,000 miles along with the original tires. My maintenance has been Oil Changes and a tune up at 60,000. I have spent less than $1000 in 6 years. How many Dodge or Chevy owners can say that!

