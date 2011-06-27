  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford E-150 Consumer Reviews

4.0
5 reviews
1998 E150 Van

kenny49, 04/07/2013
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van
I received this vehicle in 1999 as a work vehicle working for a Safe and Alarm company. In other words I needed to carry a lot of weight, like 800 to at least 1,000 lbs. Had a sway bar, extra half leaf and air bags installed on the rear. This van provided an amazing amount of demanding service! Always got about 14 to 15 mpg no matter what I carried, 0 to 1,000 lb. Tranny replaced at 272K (auto), Engine in chassis rebuild at 284, but bearings were still in great shape - did it because head gasket had to be replaced. Has 430K now and still going strong, not as a work vehicle, my personal. Sold it at 438K only because I could not take it with me when I moved out of state. Weak point is brakes, but mostly due to weight - rotors every 60k. Still like it a lot....Synthetic every 10k.

Best Vehicle I've ever owned

B. Grisham, 07/20/2009
I bought this van for my work with the expectations of maybe getting around 100,000 miles out of it. It has been driven by many different employees, it has not been serviced as often as it should be. In spite of this it never has leaked or used any oil, the AC has never had to be recharged and its has only one tune up. The transmission has never been serviced and it still works great. I did have to replace the read end because the seals went out and it wasn't tended to. Im going to see just how long this thing will go.

e-150

rogergrab, 09/23/2004
Vehicle is very reliable but has a limited cargo weight capacity

Reliable

johnny, 11/24/2008
My van is a Waldock Conversion. They did a very nice job, except the add-on rear a/c leaked and needed repair under their warranty, which they approved the dealer to complete without trouble. I will describe my van here as a Ford e150 and not include the conversion aspect (though there is nothing other than stated I have ever had to deal with regarding the conversion). It has been a wonderful highway rig. Smooth and quiet. Suspension is a little soft, but that is also what makes it so smooth riding. Only issue taken care of early was a water pump gasket under warranty. No other issues. Belt, brakes, tires, oil, only up-keep. Low 80,000 miles, but no issues. It's been great!

E150 excellent reliability

mdpeterso, 02/23/2010
Exceptionally roomy interior, very comfortable for long trips, excellent reliability, easy to work on (with the exception of changing the spark plugs...) eats front brakes, you can get good life out of your tires if you rotate them. I've had the car for nine years and haven't put a whole lotta $$ in it. (radiator, front & back heater cores, rear heater piping, voltage regulator/brushes, and numerous brakes, replaced.)

