Used 1998 Ford E-150 for Sale Near Me

I received this vehicle in 1999 as a work vehicle working for a Safe and Alarm company. In other words I needed to carry a lot of weight, like 800 to at least 1,000 lbs. Had a sway bar, extra half leaf and air bags installed on the rear. This van provided an amazing amount of demanding service! Always got about 14 to 15 mpg no matter what I carried, 0 to 1,000 lb. Tranny replaced at 272K (auto), Engine in chassis rebuild at 284, but bearings were still in great shape - did it because head gasket had to be replaced. Has 430K now and still going strong, not as a work vehicle, my personal. Sold it at 438K only because I could not take it with me when I moved out of state. Weak point is brakes, but mostly due to weight - rotors every 60k. Still like it a lot....Synthetic every 10k.

Read more