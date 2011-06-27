Used 1997 Ford Contour Consumer Reviews
Why did they stop making it?
Super car. Liked it so much, I bought another one. I have been commuting 100 miles a day r/t for the past 7 yrs and have kept extensive maintenance records on all the cars I've owned for the past 10 yrs. When I factor in all of the costs of ownership (incldg depreciation), this was the hands down winner. The one I just bought to replace it has the V-6, sunroof, and leather interior.
Safe
I bought this car for my son but decided to keep it for myself because its zippy acceleration would only have caused me much grief. I enjoyed the car while I had it, but it ultimately saved my life in a nasty head-on car crash. The car withstood a 110 mile per hour impact. After a couple weeks in the hospital and months of rehab, I can honestly say the car performed as Ford planned. Between the air bags and the engineered crush points, I'm happy to be alive to submit this review.
1997 FORD CONTOUR GL 48000 MILES FOR $2400
Picked up the 1997 Ford Contour GL with only 48000 miles for $2400. Found it on Craigslist and the ad had it for $1995. It was mistake because the dealer I spoke to said it should of been $2995. When I brought a copy of the ad they had to honor the sale of the price. The dealer said I got this for a steal and since they didn't want to get in any legal trouble they took my cashiers check right away. The Contour runs great. The interior is in excellent condition. I am happy with my Contour. Just good luck I found this car. There lost is my gain.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fix Or Repair Daily
I bought this car brand new and I had numerous problem issues with it. The interior cheap plastic broke on numerous occassions, Passenger shoulder harness housing, cuptray, etc. Driver's window motor broke twice in 4 yrs. time. Transmission went out at 52k miles. I am an aircraft mechanic and I maintained this car twice as better as the recommended maintenance intervals. I purchased a 2002 Toyota Corolla brand new it has 62000 miles now and still has not given me any problems. I am convinced that if you want a dependable transportation car you need to buy a Japanese one. I will never buy american junk again.
A very good car for 2 people &children
A very good car for 2 people &children
Sponsored cars related to the Contour
Related Used 1997 Ford Contour info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner