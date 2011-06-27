Estimated values
1993 Ford Bronco 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$490
|$1,127
|$1,471
|Clean
|$438
|$1,008
|$1,315
|Average
|$335
|$770
|$1,004
|Rough
|$231
|$532
|$693
Estimated values
1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,724
|$2,283
|Clean
|$616
|$1,542
|$2,042
|Average
|$470
|$1,177
|$1,559
|Rough
|$325
|$813
|$1,077
Estimated values
1993 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,182
|$1,542
|Clean
|$463
|$1,057
|$1,379
|Average
|$354
|$808
|$1,053
|Rough
|$245
|$558
|$727