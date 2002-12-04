Used 1993 Ford Bronco for Sale Near Me

Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Ford Bronco XLT with AWD/4WD .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU15N4RLA64148

Stock: FC4148

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-31-2019