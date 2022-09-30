Skip to main content
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Bronco Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG25/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)400.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size1.5 L
CylindersInline 3
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves12
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,170 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length172.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.3 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity65.2 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Curb weight3,467 lbs.
Maximum payload1,170 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Supplemental PTC Heateryes
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Equipment Group 100A +$0
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit +$60
Off-Road Assistance Kit +$210
On-Road Assistance Kit +$80
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Interior Options
Interior Bike Rack +$280
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$200
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Center Console Vault w/Coded Lock +$400
Cargo Mat +$130
Cargo Management System +$150
Liftgate Privacy Curtain +$100
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Front and Rear Mudflaps Kit +$680
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Front Mudflaps Kit +$360
Rear Mudflaps Kit +$340
Fender Flare Kit II +$1,160
Fender Flare Kit I +$580
Graphics Package #2 +$500
