2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,215
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|25/28 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|26 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|400.0/448.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|190 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|12
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,170 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|172.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|82.2 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.3 in.
|Height
|70.2 in.
|Wheelbase
|105.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.2 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|21.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.4 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,467 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,170 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear hip room
|53.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/65R H tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Supplemental PTC Heater
|yes
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|+$0
|Safety & Security Options
|First Aid Kit
|+$60
|Off-Road Assistance Kit
|+$210
|On-Road Assistance Kit
|+$80
|Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Interior Options
|Interior Bike Rack
|+$280
|Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$160
|Center Console Vault w/Coded Lock
|+$400
|Cargo Mat
|+$130
|Cargo Management System
|+$150
|Liftgate Privacy Curtain
|+$100
|Exterior Options
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$220
|Front and Rear Mudflaps Kit
|+$680
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Front Mudflaps Kit
|+$360
|Rear Mudflaps Kit
|+$340
|Fender Flare Kit II
|+$1,160
|Fender Flare Kit I
|+$580
|Graphics Package #2
|+$500
