Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Consumer Reviews

4(37%)3(38%)2(25%)
3.1
8 reviews
I liked it.

dawn, 06/10/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

But, you have to replace the transmission, I've had two Aerostars and had to replace the transmission in both of them, but otherwise, I really liked the van.

FIRES IN FORD AEROSTARS!!!!!!!!!!!

Randall Selby, 03/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My sister had a Ford Aerostar and it caught FIRE.Followed by that the transmission BLEW UP, AND THE AC WENT OUT. I would never recommend this van to anyone. It doesn't compare to any of the Japanese or European vehicles.TALK ABOUT UNSAFE, IF YOU GO TO, www.highwaysafety.com,you can clearly see that the airbag didn't inflate all the way, and the stearing broke off and landed in the dummys lap. This was a 40 mph crash!!!!!

Bad Transmissions

kings, 08/29/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought mine from a crooked used dealer (aren't they all?). The radiator fluid was burning out the tail pipe so I put in some stop leak. This may have caused some other problems but a lot of things just fell apart because Ford stands for Fix Or Repair Daily. The A/C stopped working, the heat sucks in the winter. The driver's side power door lock stopped working. I was told I needed to replace the transmission ($1500 Canadian) last year and have been able to drive it still but it revs high for a few minutes before it kicks into 2nd gear every time you turn it on and it won't go into reverse now when it's been driven a lot. The gas mileage is HORRENDOUS.

good long time reliable friend

alden, 09/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it new, and there never has been a mini van built since that can actually carry 7 pasangers and thier lugguage. My new car is a Ford Excursion (ie the F250 SUV) and it has less luggage room than the Aerostar.. So sad the mini vans and SUV's these days are not desined to take your gear with you..

No Major problems

Coke, 02/10/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this van used in 1993 with 19,000 km on it. Since then the major repairs have been a starter and an air conditioning compressor, but in the 10 years I have owned it I have spent less than $1000 in repairs. A workmate has a 1998 Chevy Venture and spent $1300 in 1 repair job alone, I'll keep my Ford thankyou.

