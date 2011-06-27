Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XL 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923
Estimated values
1990 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,250
|$1,606
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$302
|$695
|$923