Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/441.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|72.9 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|Length
|174.9 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3190 lbs.
