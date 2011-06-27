Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,664
|$17,240
|$19,180
|Clean
|$15,392
|$16,939
|$18,839
|Average
|$14,849
|$16,337
|$18,156
|Rough
|$14,306
|$15,734
|$17,473
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500X Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,794
|$17,565
|$19,743
|Clean
|$15,520
|$17,258
|$19,392
|Average
|$14,973
|$16,644
|$18,689
|Rough
|$14,426
|$16,030
|$17,986
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,374
|$17,934
|$19,852
|Clean
|$16,091
|$17,620
|$19,499
|Average
|$15,523
|$16,993
|$18,792
|Rough
|$14,956
|$16,367
|$18,086
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500X Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,136
|$16,863
|$18,985
|Clean
|$14,874
|$16,568
|$18,647
|Average
|$14,349
|$15,979
|$17,971
|Rough
|$13,825
|$15,389
|$17,295
Estimated values
2019 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,104
|$16,834
|$18,960
|Clean
|$14,842
|$16,540
|$18,623
|Average
|$14,318
|$15,951
|$17,948
|Rough
|$13,795
|$15,363
|$17,273