2019 FIAT 500X Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

2019 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Outstanding$15,664$17,240$19,180
Clean$15,392$16,939$18,839
Average$14,849$16,337$18,156
Rough$14,306$15,734$17,473
2019 FIAT 500X Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Outstanding$15,794$17,565$19,743
Clean$15,520$17,258$19,392
Average$14,973$16,644$18,689
Rough$14,426$16,030$17,986
2019 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Outstanding$16,374$17,934$19,852
Clean$16,091$17,620$19,499
Average$15,523$16,993$18,792
Rough$14,956$16,367$18,086
2019 FIAT 500X Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Outstanding$15,136$16,863$18,985
Clean$14,874$16,568$18,647
Average$14,349$15,979$17,971
Rough$13,825$15,389$17,295
2019 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Outstanding$15,104$16,834$18,960
Clean$14,842$16,540$18,623
Average$14,318$15,951$17,948
Rough$13,795$15,363$17,273
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 FIAT 500X on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 FIAT 500X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,939 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
