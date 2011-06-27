Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,710
|$5,505
|$6,532
|Clean
|$3,343
|$4,968
|$5,883
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,893
|$4,585
|Rough
|$1,877
|$2,819
|$3,287
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$2,547
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,299
|$2,761
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,801
|$2,151
|Rough
|$828
|$1,304
|$1,542
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,761
|$5,826
|$7,003
|Clean
|$3,389
|$5,258
|$6,307
|Average
|$2,646
|$4,120
|$4,916
|Rough
|$1,903
|$2,983
|$3,524
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$2,984
|$3,612
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,693
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,110
|$2,536
|Rough
|$951
|$1,528
|$1,818
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$3,067
|$3,737
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,768
|$3,365
|Average
|$1,328
|$2,169
|$2,623
|Rough
|$955
|$1,570
|$1,880
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,521
|$9,802
|$11,676
|Clean
|$5,877
|$8,846
|$10,515
|Average
|$4,588
|$6,932
|$8,195
|Rough
|$3,299
|$5,019
|$5,875
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$3,044
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,705
|$2,747
|$3,331
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,153
|$2,596
|Rough
|$957
|$1,559
|$1,861
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$2,852
|$3,483
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,574
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,223
|$2,017
|$2,445
|Rough
|$880
|$1,460
|$1,753
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$3,004
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,711
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,125
|$2,579
|Rough
|$922
|$1,538
|$1,849
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,970
|$6,118
|$7,340
|Clean
|$3,578
|$5,521
|$6,611
|Average
|$2,793
|$4,326
|$5,152
|Rough
|$2,009
|$3,132
|$3,693
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,572
|$3,077
|Clean
|$1,521
|$2,321
|$2,771
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,819
|$2,160
|Rough
|$854
|$1,317
|$1,548
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,546
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,521
|$2,298
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,801
|$2,131
|Rough
|$854
|$1,304
|$1,528
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,987
|$3,641
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,695
|$3,280
|Average
|$1,288
|$2,112
|$2,556
|Rough
|$926
|$1,529
|$1,832
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$5,439
|$6,508
|Clean
|$3,210
|$4,908
|$5,862
|Average
|$2,506
|$3,846
|$4,568
|Rough
|$1,802
|$2,785
|$3,275
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$2,922
|$3,483
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,637
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,365
|$2,066
|$2,445
|Rough
|$981
|$1,496
|$1,753
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,833
|$5,692
|$6,754
|Clean
|$3,454
|$5,136
|$6,083
|Average
|$2,697
|$4,025
|$4,741
|Rough
|$1,939
|$2,914
|$3,399
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,865
|$6,923
|$8,106
|Clean
|$4,384
|$6,247
|$7,301
|Average
|$3,423
|$4,896
|$5,690
|Rough
|$2,461
|$3,544
|$4,079
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,738
|$6,318
|$7,775
|Clean
|$3,369
|$5,701
|$7,003
|Average
|$2,630
|$4,468
|$5,458
|Rough
|$1,891
|$3,234
|$3,912