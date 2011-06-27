  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,710$5,505$6,532
Clean$3,343$4,968$5,883
Average$2,610$3,893$4,585
Rough$1,877$2,819$3,287
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,637$2,547$3,065
Clean$1,476$2,299$2,761
Average$1,152$1,801$2,151
Rough$828$1,304$1,542
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,761$5,826$7,003
Clean$3,389$5,258$6,307
Average$2,646$4,120$4,916
Rough$1,903$2,983$3,524
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$2,984$3,612
Clean$1,694$2,693$3,253
Average$1,322$2,110$2,536
Rough$951$1,528$1,818
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$3,067$3,737
Clean$1,701$2,768$3,365
Average$1,328$2,169$2,623
Rough$955$1,570$1,880
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,521$9,802$11,676
Clean$5,877$8,846$10,515
Average$4,588$6,932$8,195
Rough$3,299$5,019$5,875
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$3,044$3,698
Clean$1,705$2,747$3,331
Average$1,331$2,153$2,596
Rough$957$1,559$1,861
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$2,852$3,483
Clean$1,567$2,574$3,137
Average$1,223$2,017$2,445
Rough$880$1,460$1,753
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,823$3,004$3,675
Clean$1,643$2,711$3,309
Average$1,283$2,125$2,579
Rough$922$1,538$1,849
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,970$6,118$7,340
Clean$3,578$5,521$6,611
Average$2,793$4,326$5,152
Rough$2,009$3,132$3,693
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,572$3,077
Clean$1,521$2,321$2,771
Average$1,188$1,819$2,160
Rough$854$1,317$1,548
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,546$3,036
Clean$1,521$2,298$2,734
Average$1,188$1,801$2,131
Rough$854$1,304$1,528
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,830$2,987$3,641
Clean$1,649$2,695$3,280
Average$1,288$2,112$2,556
Rough$926$1,529$1,832
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,562$5,439$6,508
Clean$3,210$4,908$5,862
Average$2,506$3,846$4,568
Rough$1,802$2,785$3,275
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$2,922$3,483
Clean$1,748$2,637$3,137
Average$1,365$2,066$2,445
Rough$981$1,496$1,753
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,833$5,692$6,754
Clean$3,454$5,136$6,083
Average$2,697$4,025$4,741
Rough$1,939$2,914$3,399
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,865$6,923$8,106
Clean$4,384$6,247$7,301
Average$3,423$4,896$5,690
Rough$2,461$3,544$4,079
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,738$6,318$7,775
Clean$3,369$5,701$7,003
Average$2,630$4,468$5,458
Rough$1,891$3,234$3,912
