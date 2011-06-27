Estimated values
2012 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,046
|$6,171
|$7,875
|Clean
|$3,792
|$5,786
|$7,358
|Average
|$3,284
|$5,015
|$6,323
|Rough
|$2,776
|$4,245
|$5,288
Estimated values
2012 Scion xD Release Series 4.0 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,141
|$6,301
|$8,034
|Clean
|$3,881
|$5,908
|$7,506
|Average
|$3,361
|$5,121
|$6,451
|Rough
|$2,841
|$4,335
|$5,395
Estimated values
2012 Scion xD Release Series 4.0 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,340
|$6,590
|$8,395
|Clean
|$4,067
|$6,179
|$7,843
|Average
|$3,522
|$5,356
|$6,740
|Rough
|$2,977
|$4,533
|$5,637
Estimated values
2012 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,222
|$6,456
|$8,248
|Clean
|$3,957
|$6,053
|$7,706
|Average
|$3,427
|$5,247
|$6,622
|Rough
|$2,897
|$4,441
|$5,538