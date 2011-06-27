Estimated values
1998 Subaru Forester 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$1,981
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,766
|$2,117
|Average
|$816
|$1,337
|$1,617
|Rough
|$553
|$907
|$1,118
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Forester L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$2,112
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,050
|$1,883
|$2,310
|Average
|$794
|$1,425
|$1,765
|Rough
|$538
|$967
|$1,220
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Forester S 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,657
|$3,208
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,369
|$2,869
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,793
|$2,192
|Rough
|$713
|$1,217
|$1,515