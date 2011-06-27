Estimated values
1997 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$2,029
|$2,481
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,797
|$2,198
|Average
|$775
|$1,332
|$1,632
|Rough
|$496
|$868
|$1,067
Estimated values
1997 Subaru SVX LSi 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,349
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,243
|$2,080
|$2,533
|Average
|$914
|$1,542
|$1,881
|Rough
|$585
|$1,005
|$1,229