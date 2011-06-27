Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$742
|$1,294
|$1,594
|Clean
|$653
|$1,142
|$1,407
|Average
|$475
|$838
|$1,034
|Rough
|$297
|$534
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,271
|$1,594
|Clean
|$594
|$1,122
|$1,407
|Average
|$432
|$823
|$1,034
|Rough
|$270
|$525
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,250
|$1,594
|Clean
|$540
|$1,103
|$1,407
|Average
|$393
|$809
|$1,034
|Rough
|$246
|$516
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,247
|$1,594
|Clean
|$534
|$1,100
|$1,407
|Average
|$389
|$808
|$1,034
|Rough
|$243
|$515
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,264
|$1,594
|Clean
|$578
|$1,116
|$1,407
|Average
|$421
|$819
|$1,034
|Rough
|$263
|$522
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,235
|$1,594
|Clean
|$503
|$1,090
|$1,407
|Average
|$366
|$800
|$1,034
|Rough
|$229
|$510
|$661
Estimated values
1992 Saab 900 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,232
|$1,594
|Clean
|$498
|$1,087
|$1,407
|Average
|$362
|$798
|$1,034
|Rough
|$226
|$509
|$661