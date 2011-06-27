Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,491
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,230
|$2,569
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,709
|$1,967
|Rough
|$850
|$1,187
|$1,364
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$2,580
|$2,916
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,310
|$2,610
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,770
|$1,998
|Rough
|$930
|$1,230
|$1,386
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,566
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,298
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,339
|$1,760
|$1,988
|Rough
|$924
|$1,223
|$1,379
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,599
|$2,933
|Clean
|$1,785
|$2,327
|$2,626
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,783
|$2,010
|Rough
|$940
|$1,239
|$1,394
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$2,618
|$3,002
|Clean
|$1,720
|$2,344
|$2,686
|Average
|$1,313
|$1,796
|$2,056
|Rough
|$906
|$1,248
|$1,426