Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,869
|$2,308
|Clean
|$927
|$1,657
|$2,048
|Average
|$685
|$1,233
|$1,528
|Rough
|$442
|$809
|$1,009
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$1,962
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,739
|$2,128
|Average
|$749
|$1,294
|$1,588
|Rough
|$483
|$849
|$1,048
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,078
|$1,780
|$2,156
|Clean
|$953
|$1,578
|$1,913
|Average
|$704
|$1,174
|$1,428
|Rough
|$454
|$770
|$942
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$2,127
|$2,651
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,885
|$2,352
|Average
|$749
|$1,403
|$1,755
|Rough
|$483
|$921
|$1,159
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$2,023
|Clean
|$980
|$1,510
|$1,796
|Average
|$724
|$1,124
|$1,340
|Rough
|$467
|$737
|$884
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$1,976
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,752
|$2,129
|Average
|$777
|$1,304
|$1,589
|Rough
|$502
|$855
|$1,049
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,687
|$2,059
|Clean
|$878
|$1,495
|$1,827
|Average
|$648
|$1,113
|$1,363
|Rough
|$418
|$730
|$900
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,720
|$2,099
|Clean
|$897
|$1,525
|$1,863
|Average
|$663
|$1,135
|$1,390
|Rough
|$428
|$744
|$917
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,032
|$1,852
|$2,292
|Clean
|$912
|$1,642
|$2,034
|Average
|$674
|$1,222
|$1,518
|Rough
|$435
|$802
|$1,002
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,920
|$2,351
|Clean
|$988
|$1,702
|$2,086
|Average
|$730
|$1,267
|$1,557
|Rough
|$471
|$831
|$1,027
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$2,217
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,966
|$2,459
|Average
|$772
|$1,463
|$1,835
|Rough
|$498
|$960
|$1,211
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,687
|$2,059
|Clean
|$878
|$1,495
|$1,827
|Average
|$648
|$1,113
|$1,363
|Rough
|$418
|$730
|$900