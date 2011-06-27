  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,048$1,869$2,308
Clean$927$1,657$2,048
Average$685$1,233$1,528
Rough$442$809$1,009
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,147$1,962$2,398
Clean$1,014$1,739$2,128
Average$749$1,294$1,588
Rough$483$849$1,048
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,078$1,780$2,156
Clean$953$1,578$1,913
Average$704$1,174$1,428
Rough$454$770$942
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,147$2,127$2,651
Clean$1,014$1,885$2,352
Average$749$1,403$1,755
Rough$483$921$1,159
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,703$2,023
Clean$980$1,510$1,796
Average$724$1,124$1,340
Rough$467$737$884
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,189$1,976$2,399
Clean$1,052$1,752$2,129
Average$777$1,304$1,589
Rough$502$855$1,049
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$992$1,687$2,059
Clean$878$1,495$1,827
Average$648$1,113$1,363
Rough$418$730$900
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$1,720$2,099
Clean$897$1,525$1,863
Average$663$1,135$1,390
Rough$428$744$917
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,032$1,852$2,292
Clean$912$1,642$2,034
Average$674$1,222$1,518
Rough$435$802$1,002
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,920$2,351
Clean$988$1,702$2,086
Average$730$1,267$1,557
Rough$471$831$1,027
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$2,217$2,771
Clean$1,045$1,966$2,459
Average$772$1,463$1,835
Rough$498$960$1,211
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Impreza L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$992$1,687$2,059
Clean$878$1,495$1,827
Average$648$1,113$1,363
Rough$418$730$900
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,752 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,752 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,752 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Subaru Impreza ranges from $502 to $2,399, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.