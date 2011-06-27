Estimated values
1991 Subaru Loyale 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$644
Estimated values
1991 Subaru Loyale 4dr Sedan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$644
Estimated values
1991 Subaru Loyale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$644
Estimated values
1991 Subaru Loyale 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$644