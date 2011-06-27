Estimated values
2013 Scion xD Scion 10 Series 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,040
|$7,453
|$9,569
|Clean
|$4,750
|$7,028
|$8,989
|Average
|$4,169
|$6,180
|$7,827
|Rough
|$3,588
|$5,331
|$6,665
Estimated values
2013 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,606
|$6,852
|$8,819
|Clean
|$4,341
|$6,462
|$8,284
|Average
|$3,810
|$5,682
|$7,213
|Rough
|$3,279
|$4,902
|$6,142
Estimated values
2013 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,576
|$6,823
|$8,791
|Clean
|$4,312
|$6,434
|$8,257
|Average
|$3,785
|$5,658
|$7,190
|Rough
|$3,257
|$4,881
|$6,123
Estimated values
2013 Scion xD Scion 10 Series 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,257
|$7,759
|$9,955
|Clean
|$4,954
|$7,318
|$9,351
|Average
|$4,348
|$6,434
|$8,142
|Rough
|$3,742
|$5,551
|$6,934