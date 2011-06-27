Estimated values
1991 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,402
|$1,752
|Clean
|$661
|$1,239
|$1,550
|Average
|$483
|$913
|$1,146
|Rough
|$306
|$587
|$742
Estimated values
1991 Saturn S-Series SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,424
|$1,752
|Clean
|$714
|$1,259
|$1,550
|Average
|$523
|$928
|$1,146
|Rough
|$331
|$597
|$742
Estimated values
1991 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,367
|$1,752
|Clean
|$570
|$1,208
|$1,550
|Average
|$417
|$890
|$1,146
|Rough
|$264
|$573
|$742
Estimated values
1991 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,377
|$1,752
|Clean
|$595
|$1,217
|$1,550
|Average
|$436
|$897
|$1,146
|Rough
|$276
|$577
|$742