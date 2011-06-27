Estimated values
2014 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,530
|$7,953
|$10,253
|Clean
|$5,244
|$7,549
|$9,695
|Average
|$4,670
|$6,742
|$8,579
|Rough
|$4,096
|$5,934
|$7,463
Estimated values
2014 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,460
|$7,868
|$10,155
|Clean
|$5,177
|$7,469
|$9,603
|Average
|$4,610
|$6,670
|$8,497
|Rough
|$4,044
|$5,871
|$7,392