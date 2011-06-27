Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-5 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$2,815
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,848
|$2,529
|$2,904
|Average
|$1,426
|$1,958
|$2,246
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,387
|$1,588
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-5 SportCombi 4dr Wagon w/Sport Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,121
|$2,761
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,481
|$2,798
|Average
|$1,470
|$1,921
|$2,164
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,360
|$1,530
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-5 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$2,743
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,883
|$2,465
|$2,785
|Average
|$1,453
|$1,908
|$2,154
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,352
|$1,523
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-5 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$2,736
|$3,087
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,458
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,458
|$1,903
|$2,144
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,348
|$1,516