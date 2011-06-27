Estimated values
1999 Subaru Forester L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$2,109
|$2,582
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,883
|$2,313
|Average
|$798
|$1,432
|$1,773
|Rough
|$546
|$980
|$1,234
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Forester 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$2,446
|$3,070
|Clean
|$1,095
|$2,185
|$2,750
|Average
|$832
|$1,661
|$2,108
|Rough
|$569
|$1,137
|$1,467
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Forester S 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,653
|$3,207
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,369
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,801
|$2,203
|Rough
|$723
|$1,233
|$1,533